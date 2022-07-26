The Justice authorized the delivery of the cargo of the Venezuelan-Iranian plane retained in Ezeiza



The case for the Emtrasur plane, manned by 14 Venezuelans and five Iranians, and held in Ezeiza for almost two months, today released a novelty, after the federal judge of Lomas de Zamora authorized the delivery of the load of auto parts that the aircraft transported to the country from Mexico. The same authorization was extended to another shipment that arrived from Miami on another plane, on behalf of the same auto parts company. THE NATION From judicial sources, Villena gave views to the parts of the file on the request to lift the ban on leaving the country that weighs on the crew. The deadline for the prosecution and the DAIA to respond expires this Tuesday, but it can be extended. The request to allow the departure of the aircraft is tied to a series of test measures. Last Wednesday, the Republic of Iran announced that it had asked the Argentine government, through the Foreign Ministry, to allow the departure of the plane and its crew from the country. That same day, a similar statement was entered into the case by the lawyer for the Venezuelan crew members, Hernan Carluccio.The Argentine Justice has already determined that the auto parts transported by the Boeing came from the French company SAS (of the global automotive supplier Fauresia), which operates a plant in Querétaro, Mexico, for its delivery in Argentine territory to the Volkswagen automotive company, for the seats of its TAOS cars. The same company had sent another shipment from Miami, in another aircraft, which was also detained. Villena authorized the delivery of both lots. Last week, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahianannounced that he had asked the Argentine government for the “immediate” suspension of the ban on leaving the territory of five Iranians from the crew of the plane held in Argentina since last June 8, when he tried unsuccessfully to land in Uruguay, sources confirmed. officers to THE NATION.As you learned THE NATIONthe Iranian Foreign Ministry transmitted its concern to the Secretary of the Embassy of the Argentine diplomatic headquarters in Tehran inquiring about the status of the case and the concern was transferred to justice. Foreign Minister Abdollahian expressed through a statement to the Argentine diplomatic representative “the deep concern of the Iranian government and the families of the Iranian crew for the withholding of their travel documents and the restriction on leaving the country, which constitutes a violation of human rights”, he stated in a statement. In a similar sense, the lawyer for the Venezuelan crew members asked the court that the restrictive measures that weigh on their defendants (the prohibition of leaving the country) be lifted. He called the investigation a “fishing excursion”“If the measures to restrict rights, due to their intensity and duration, leave aside the presumption of innocence, they end up constituting a covert and anticipated sanction that is inadmissible,” stated the lawyer. The Argentine justice system prohibited the crew from leaving Argentina while a possible link between the crew and the aircraft with the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard of Iran is being investigated, syndicated as a terrorist organization by the United States. In the file, however, there is no evidence to investigate the crew members and formally accuse them of a crime. The judicial investigation allowed evidence to be gathered, but not evidence that supports a firm suspicion, such as that required by an investigation. There is still no substance to build an imputation. The investigators are “spooning the can to the end to see if there is anything,” they admitted in court. The crew, thus, finds itself in a kind of judicial limbo, which cannot last forever. However, what is not enough to build a formal criminal accusation, is enough for the world of intelligence, which is excited about what it can found in the electronic devices of the Venezuelans and Iranians, which were analyzed by the security forces. This information should be completed with the answers that the Argentine justice expects from the international letters rogatory who sent to United States, Uruguay and Paraguay. The first is about the existence of causes in the North American justice system about the pilot Gholamreza Ghasemiand the co-pilot, Mahdi Museli. The FBI has already officially informed the Justice that Ghasemi is CEO of an airline, sanctioned by the United States for collaborating with the transport of weapons and troops for Hezbollah. That airline allegedly sold the plane to the Venezuelan EmtrasurVenezuela has already responded to the requests of the Argentine justice with the documentation on the acquisition of the aircraft that was supposedly sold a year ago to Emtrasur, a company of the Venezuelan Conviasa, by the Iranian company Mahan Air, which has been investigated since 2011 by the United States for links with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and the Quds Force, the special unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards army.