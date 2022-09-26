The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: Learn all about the TOP1 Netflix series

It is not new that true crime series are successful on Netflix. The same script happened with Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which climbed positions among the most watched series on the streaming platform. The production is inspired by the story of Jeffrey Dahmer, a serial killer who killed 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.Check out the official synopsis of the audiovisual work. For more than a decade, Jeffrey Dahmer managed to kill 16 young men without arousing police suspicion. How did he manage to avoid prison for so long? See, after the trailer, all the information about Dahmer and a brief summary of his history.NETFLIX DAHMER_S1_E5_00_39_40_01R Dahmer: An American Cannibal premiered on 9/21 on Netflix Photo: Netflix/Disclosure NETFLIX DAHMER_S1_E1_00_11_08_21The serial killer seduced victims and offered them money before torturing and killing themFoto: Netflix/Disclosure Publicity by partner Metrópoles 1 NETFLIX DAHMER_108_Unit_03450RCJeffrey Dahmer killed 17 men in adulthood and teens Photo: Netflix/Disclosure NETFLIX DAHMER_S1_E8_00_34_21_19RA series recreates scenes from the 1992 Judgment Photo: Netflix/Disclosure Publicity by partner Metrópoles 2 NETFLIX DAHMER_S1_E2_00_01_38_23RDahmer was beaten to death in prisonFoto: Netflix/Disclosure 0The director was produced by Ryan Murphy, well known for Glee, Popular, American Horror Story, 9-1-1, among many other productions. For his work, the filmmaker received several honors throughout his career. Among them are five Golden Globes and seven Emmys. Since 2018, Murphy has a contract to produce works for Netflix. On the streaming platform, the director was also responsible for The Politician (2019), Ratched (2020), Hollywood (2020) and Halston (2021). In his interviews, the filmmaker revealed that he was always artistically attracted to outcasts, horror and optimism, subjects always present in the works. CastJeffrey Dahmer is played by Evan Peters, very common in Murphy productions, such as American Horror Story, and is very common in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), having participated in Deadpool 2, Dark Phoenix, X-Men, Wandavision, among countless other successful works. Other actors also draw attention, such as Richard Jenkins (Kong: Skull Island) , Niecy Nash (Family Guy and Modern Family), Molly Ringwald (Riverdale), Penelope Ann Miller (American Crime), among others.episodesAvailable on Netflix since last Wednesday (21/9), Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has all the episodes already available and travels from the beginning of the serial killer’s murders, showing problems from his adolescence, to his arrest and the end of your life. In all, there are 10 chapters, with an average of 50 minutes each. This will not be the only production related to the murders of the serial killer. On October 7th of this year, Netflix will release a miniseries, titled Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Recordings.The storyBorn in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (USA), Jeffrey Dahmer was a serial killer who shocked the country with a sequence of murders, always associated with necrophilia and cannibalism. At age 10, he was curious to know what would happen to chicken bones, dinner that night, if they were doused in bleach. Believing in the innocence of his son, Lionel, his father, showed it. Years later, this would become a technique used by man. Five years later, friends discovered that Dahmer was an alcoholic. The drink was used by the serial killer as an escape from his murderous thoughts and desires, which already appeared in his adolescence. A habit for the young killer was to dissect animals in his teens and bury them in his backyard. Jeffrey Dahmer’s first murder was Steven Hicks, then 19 years old, in 1978. The young man’s murders became even more frequent among 1987 and 1991, when it started looking for victims more actively. He was arrested on July 22, 1991 and confessed to the crimes, as well as his modus operandi. In all, the American was sentenced to 16 life sentences and was taken to prison in April 1992. Dahmer was killed on November 28, 1994 by Christopher Scarver, another inmate. The man hit the serial killer in the head with a metal bar and even slammed his head into the wall. “God commanded me to do it. Jesse Anderson (another inmate) and Jeffrey Dahmer are dead,” Scarver reportedly told a police officer. Lionel’s son was rescued, but died hours later. Do you want to stay inside the world of the famous and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel and follow the editorship on Instagram.