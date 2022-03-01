The ironic criticism of the field for Fernández’s speech and the anger for an omission to Corrientes

The field hoped that the opening speech of President Alberto Fernández’s ordinary sessions in Congress would have forceful definitions towards the sector. However, for the ruralists, beyond some mentions where he highlighted agriculture as “fundamental”, it was a contradictory message, full of rhetoric and only with good wishes without a productive plan to supply the world and the internal market with food.In his speech, Fernández pointed out that the country can “reach and exceed 100,000 million dollars in exports by adding goods and services.” He spoke that in the medium term it is possible to “double Argentina’s exports”. And he said: “We need to increase exports through increased production, not through less domestic consumption. Produce to export, not exportable balances”. Furthermore, in another section, insisting on this last concept, he added: “We are going to boost production and exports to generate employment, improve income, generate foreign currency and lower inflation. It is not about exporting at the expense of the domestic market. It is about exporting to improve the lives of Argentines”.“What we hear are expressions of wishes, but at no time did they highlight how we are going to get there. It was not clear on the measurements. We hear measures that are not aimed at solving structural issues in the country’s economy”, said Jorge Chemes, president of the Argentine Rural Confederations (CRA).“The message is a synthesis of good wishes and exaggerated rhetoric. The dissociation between reality and what the Government perceives is abysmal. We do not hear answers to urgent, real and concrete problems for the country to start tomorrow. There is no room for further delay. Production, Argentines without work, professionals without a future, those who can’t make ends meet, insecurity, inflation and drug trafficking. They were left without a message and with a photo of a political fight. We’re not going to have a future like this.” he added.For Carlos Iann Izzotto, president of Coninagro, it was “a speech for the tribune”“A speech for the tribune”. thus cataloged Carlos Iannizzotto, president of Coninagro, Fernández’s oratory. “He disrespected us as a people. He is a great commentator on what happens in politics but he does not face the problems that plague society. His speech was a punctuation of things already unfulfilled from last year, and above all full of contradictions, because he spoke of doubling exports, by way of greater production and that there are no exportable balances, but on the other he said ‘not with less internal consumption’. The unfortunate thing is that he failed to talk about a productive plan to move forward to supply the world and the domestic market. He talked about goals but didn’t say how to do it.”he indicated. Gabriel de Raedemaeker, vice president of the CRA, described the speech as “A script by the director of Alberto Migré’s telenovelas, with a happy ending, a compendium of good intentions, far from reality.” Jorge Chemes, president of the CRA, about Fernández: “It was not clear in the measures”“He did not take into account the expectations of the producer who does not believe the Government or the president and that generate a very adverse scenario for the productive intention. All the actions of the Government, such as restrictions on the export of meat, the wheat and corn trust, are totally contrary to the spirit of the discourse against the sector. You must be consistent between what is said and what is done. The sector needs concrete facts”, he said. In that line, Nicholas Pine, president of the Argentine Rural Society (SRA), said that he agrees with the president that there is growth via exports, “But it is contradictory that in his management measures are taken that go in the opposite direction.” Nicolás Pino, president of the Argentine Rural Society (SRA), on the speech by the head of state: If he wants more exports, let us export”“You only need to look at the intervention of the grain and meat markets today. If you want more exports let us export”, he pointed out. On the other hand, Iannizzotto He stressed that at all times the presidential announcements were about how the State was going to take Argentina forward but that he did not mention the private sector at any time: “The progress of a country comes from the hand of the private sector and not from a super State. And if there is no fiscal adjustment as Fernández said, I have no doubt that implicitly there will be an increase in taxes and more withholdings, which will lead to the expulsion of more producers from the sector.”Pino also agreed with the president that inflation is Argentina’s greatest scourge. “That is why we have been demanding that the Government work comprehensively to eliminate it, leaving aside interventionist policies in food production that only aggravate this scourge because they generate less supply and activity,” he said. Elbio Laucirica, Vice President of Coninagro, fight inflation and addressing public spending is important “But in the speech there was no mention of the high tax burden that overwhelms society as a whole and the agricultural sector in particular.”“A State policy is required that promotes the production and development of the countryside and agribusiness, generating greater production and also more work and genuine employment, with economic, social and environmental sustainability”, he indicated.“There was no talk of a real approach to a federal policy, from the political point of view, where the collection of export duties takes away economic resources from the provinces,” He added. In a section of his speech, Fernández mentioned as an achievement of his policy towards the sector the reduction and elimination of some products from regional economies. Although he welcomes these types of measures, Pino believes “That we must continue advancing in correcting the double exchange rate that today produces a brake on activity and is more harmful than the withholdings themselves.”Meanwhile, Horacio Salaverri, president of the Confederation of Rural Associations of Buenos Aires and La Pampa (Carbap), said that in terms of policies for the sector there were no specific announcements and that the president’s statements were only “inconsistencies”. “The country continues to have an enormous number of restrictions in agricultural matters, as a result of the resolutions that this Government has issued. On the issue of lowering the withholdings on some products of the regional economies, it was a small amount but the sector in general has had rather increases in his period of Government,” said Salaverri. “Fernández’s speech was loaded with postulates and generalities, some interesting but that the practices did not appear. It seemed at one point that he was not talking about our country. When one lowers these postulates to the ground, it seems that there are no conducive measures. Let’s hope that these measures appear.” he added. As for the bill to encourage investments in agribusiness that the head of state assured hopes will be addressed in Congress, for Iannizzotto “There is no kind of consensus, not even in the government itself.” “He said it to look good with the sector, but there is no intention to deal with that law. They are announcements that will remain in nothing “he assured. Finally, for the head of Coninagro It was sad” that has not made mention of the productive disaster that caused the fires and the drought in the province of Corrientes: “It was shameful.”