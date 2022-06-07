The iPhone X and iPhone 8 will be able to update to iOS 16

2017 iPhone phones will be able to upgrade to the latest version of the operating system iOS, that will arrive in an open beta in July, the same month that the beta of macOS Ventura, which can be installed on the company’s desktop and laptop computers from five years ago. Apple launched iPhone X on the market in 2017, within the framework of the tenth anniversary of the iPhone, a device with which the company introduced a new experience without a home buttonfacial recognition with Face ID and the OLED panel. Along with it, Apple introduced the iPhone 8 family, more anchored to the traditional iPhone line at the time. Both iPhone X and iPhone 8 will be the oldest iPhone models that will be able to update to iOS 16 when the public beta is available starting in Julyalthough it will not be until autumn when the company distributes in a general way the new benefits of ‘software’. The update to iOS 16 will also be available for iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone Xs, XS Mac and Xr; iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max; iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max; and iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Maxas the company collects on the page of the operating system.

macOS Ventura

The new version of the system for Apple computers, Mac OS 13 Adventureit can also be installed on computers from 2017 onwards, such as iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook that the company launched that year. Later models of the aforementioned equipment are also supported, as well as Mac minis and MacBook Airs from 2018, Mac Pros from 2019 and Mac Studios, as shown on the operating system page. MacOS Ventura will also feature an open beta for Mac users starting in July, and in the fall as a free update.