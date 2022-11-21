The Invention of the Other, by Bruno Jorge, wins the 55th Brasília Festival

The film A Invenção do Outro, by Bruno Jorge, won the Candango award for Best Feature Film at the 55th Festival de Brasília do Cinema Brasileiro. The show came to an end on Sunday night (11/20) after a week of exhibitions that marked the return of the event to the face-to-face format. For the closing, the FBCB brought tributes to people who are part of the festival’s history, the delivery of more than 40 awards and even invitations to the Carnival of Olinda (PE), in a ceremony led by actresses Bárbara Colen and Dandara Pagu.



Festival de Brasília do Cinema Brasileiro at the awards night



With 1,200 films submitted in the short and feature films categories



Brasilia summertime of Brazilian Cinema

Jorge's work, which shows a first contact with isolated indigenous peoples in the Amazon, competed for the main award with five other productions and also took home the Assembly candangos, sound and photography editing. Defined as "an overwhelming cinematic experience" by the technical jury, the feature also had an impact on those who worked to produce it. "I think the main learning from this experience was that we don't need to identify with ourselves to identify with the other, we can start from another place, from the collective", analyzes Jorge.

Mato Sexo em Chamas was also one of the highlights of the night. The production of Adirley Queirós and Joana Pimenta won seven of the 14 statuettes delivered for feature films in the Competitive Exhibition. Among them, the exceptional double award in the best actress category, which went to the sisters Lea Alves and Joana Darc.

Among the short films, Escasso, by Clara Anastácia and Gabriela Gaia Meirelles, received the award for Best Short Film. "May I be able to make more and more cinema that reframes languages. May we be able to open mental and material gaps to make a truly inclusive cinema, and more than that, integrated", pointed out Anastácia. Another highlight of the selection was Ave Maria, directed by Pê Moreira, which ended the festival as Best Affirmative Film. "We (trans people) are very used to seeing our bodies in situations of violence. And the film came from the desire that mine could see their bodies in a situation of affection, pain and suffering that have nothing to do with gender", emphasized the director. The winning films were chosen by juries formed by Carol Almeida, Camila Shinoda, Ulisses Arthur, Mariana Jaspe and Dandara Ferreira for the short films; and Juliano Gomes, Sérgio de Carvalho, Ana Flávia Cavalcanti, Ana Paula Muylaert and Alice Lanari for the feature films. Check out the complete lists below: Feature Films Best Film by the Official Jury: A Invenção do Outro, by Bruno Jorge Best Film by the Popular Jury: Rumo, by Bruno Victor and Marcus Azevedo Best Director: Adirley Queirós and Joana Pimenta, by Mato Seco in Chamas Best actress: Lea Alves and Joana Darc, for Mato Seco em Chamas Best actor: Carlos Francisco, for Canção ao Longe Best supporting actress: Andreia Vieira, for Mato Seco in Chamas Best supporting actor: Coro de motoqueiros, for Mato Seco em Chamas Best screenplay: Adirley Queirós and Joana Pimenta, for Mato Seco em Chamas Best photography: Bruno Jorge, for A Invenção do Outro Best art direction: Denise Vieira, for Mato Seco in Chamas Best soundtrack: Muleka 100 Calcinha, by Mato Seco in Chamas Best sound editing: Bruno Palazzo and Bruno Jorge, for A Invenção do Outro Best editing: Bruno Jorge, for A Invenção do Outro Special Jury Prize: Rumo, by Bruno Victor and Marcus Azevedo Short films Best feature film by the official jury: Escasso, by Clara Anastácia and Gabriela Gaia Meirelles Best film by the popular jury: Calunga Maior, by Thiago Costa Best director: Clara Anastácia and Gabriela Gaia Meirelles, by Escasso Best actress: Clara Anastácia, by Escasso Best actor: Giovanni Venturini , by Big Bang Best script: Rogério Borges, by Lugar de Ladson Best photography: Yuji Kodato, by Lugar de Ladson Best art direction: Joana Claude, by Capuchinhos Best soundtrack: Podeserdesligado, by Calunga Maior Best sound editing: Black Maria (Isadora Maria Torres and Léo Bortolini), for Lugar de Ladson Best editing: Edson Lemos Akatoy, for Calunga Maior and Nem o Mar Tem Tanta Água Best affirmative film: Ave Maria, by Pê Moreira

show Brasilia

In 2022, Mostra Brasília brought four feature films and eight short films to compete for the 24th Legislative Chamber Trophy. Inviting local artists to commit to strengthening the festival as a stage for Brazilian cinema, the organization of the event listed O Pastor e o Guerrilheiro, by José Eduardo Belmonte, as best feature; and Levante pela Terra, by Marcelo Costa (Cuhexê Krahô), as Best Short Film of the exhibition. In addition to the trophy, the films won R$ 100,000 and R$ 30,000, respectively. The award also recognized two films chosen by people who attended the show during the week. Captain Astúcia, by Filipe Gontijo, was the feature most loved by the public and won R$ 40,000. Desamor, by Herlon Kremer, was the short film with the most votes and earned R$10,000. Another highlight of the night was the short film Manual da Post-truth, which took home four awards. In all, 11 statuettes and prizes ranging from R$ 6,000 to R$ 100,000 were awarded. Andréa Glória, Edileuza Penha de Souza and João Paulo Procópio formed the jury that defined the winners of the 24th Legislative Chamber trophy and decorated Chiquinho from Unb and Iván Presença, from the film Profissão Livreiro; and Superheroes, by Rafael de Andrade; with honorable mentions. Check the list of winners:

show Brasilia

Best Feature (BRL 100,000): The Shepherd and the Guerrilla, by José Eduardo Belmonte

Best feature by popular jury (R$ 40,000): Captain Astúcia, by Filipe Gontijo

Best short film (R$ 30,000): Levante pela Terra, by Marcelo Costa (Cuhexê Krahô)

Best short by popular jury (R$ 10,000): Heartbreak by Herlon Kremer

Best Direction (BRL 12 thousand): Thiago Foresti, by Post-truth Manual

Best Actress (R$6,000): Issamar Meguerditchian, for Desamor

Best Actor (R$6,000): Wellington Abreu, by Post-truth Manual

Best Screenplay (R$6,000): Juliana Corso, for Turning the Game

Best photography (BRL 6 thousand): Elder Miranda Jr., for The Post-Truth Handbook

Best Art Direction (BRL 6 thousand): Nadine Diel, for Post-Truth Handbook

Best soundtrack (R$ 6 thousand): Sascha Kratzer, by Captain Cunning

Best Sound Editing (BRL 6 thousand): Olivia Hernández, for The Pastor and the Guerrilla

Best montage (BRL 6 thousand): Augusto Borges, Nasthalya Brum and Douglas Queiroz, for Pluto Is Not So Far From Here

special prizes

The night also featured a selection of special awards, which began with the delivery of the Services Rendered Award to the Festival de Brasília do Cinema Brasileiro to the servant of the Secretariat of Culture of the Federal District Carla Queiroz. “I say gratitude for each edition. It was very good, each year, each edition, each moment was special. And this one even more”, said the woman who was defined as “living memory of the festival”. Another recognition was the Marco Antônio Guimarães Award, which chose Diálogos Com Ruth de Souza, by Juliana Vicente, as the work that worked best with research, memory material and national cinema archives for production. “May we remember the black artists who were part of the history of the culture of this country”, recalled the producer of Preta Portê Filmes. Our Steps Will Follow Yours…, by Uilton Oliveira, won the Canal Brasil Short Film Award, which includes the value of R$ 15,000 and a spot on the channel’s programming. Who won the Saruê Award, given by Correio Braziliense, was A Invenção foi Outro, for making reference to the memory of indigenist Bruno Pereira, who was found dead in June of this year with his work colleague, journalist Dom Phillips. This year, those responsible for the Abracine Award recalled that the cinematographic sector is experiencing a moment of recovery, but criticism of the area has suffered and has been transformed into spaces for entertainment nominations. Given the criticism, who took the statuette for Best Short was Calunga Maior, by Thiago Costa; while Mato Seco em Chamas was chosen as Best Feature. Delivered by the Association of Black Audiovisual Professionals and the Centro Afrocarioca de Cinema, the Zózimo Bulbul Award also highlighted two productions in its second edition. “It is very important to hand over this award on the 20th. Talking about black cinema is not always the most pleasant subject for everyone”, evaluates Vitor José. Again Calunga Maior won the best short film, but who took the award as best feature film was Rumo, by Bruno Victor and Marcus Azevedo. The award team also made an honorable mention to Mato Seco em Chamas, in particular to the protagonists.