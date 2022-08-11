The Hyundai RN22e and N Vision 74 at full capacity

Less than a month ago, Hyundai leaked the information and images of the N Vision 74, a prototype that combines the best of the past with the aim of proposing the mobility of the future. His retro-futuristic look dazzled us from the first moment, recovering certain vintage patterns already seen in his iconic 1974 Pony Coupe. The RN22e, insteadis an ode to the sportsmanship, aerodynamic lines and circuits. Both are mobile laboratories, which are already circulating to test the cutting-edge technologies proposed by the Korean firm for the age of electrification. In order to keep an eye on their progress, those at Hyundai have published a video in which you can see the two concept cars of the N sub-brand at full capacity.

The RN22e promises

We talked about the N Vision 74 at length here. This beauty on wheels turns to hydrogen fuel cellhydrogen, a revolution that the brand has been working on for years and that they propose as a necessary alternative in the mobility of the future. The RN22e is a 100% electric model with a battery, based on the recently presented Hyundai Ioniq 6. This sports car with coupé lines is developed on the E-GMP platform, released last year in the ionic 5 which won the Readers’ Car of the Year Award from the Prensa Ibérica group. It has a body 4.91 m long, 2.02 m wide, 1.47 m high and a distance Between axes of 2.95 meters.

Like a true N, despite the electric propulsion, this prototype squeezes technology for sensory and exciting driving. To do this, it has a electronic limited slip differential (e-LSD) and the Torsen Corner Carving type mechanical differential. All this promises a production model, if it arrives, with excellent cornering and impeccable stability. A dynamic behavior accentuated by the intervention of electronics in optimized torque distribution, which will vary the character of the RN22e depending on the chosen driving mode. To which is added the bet for a top brake systemwith tweezers four-piston monobloc and 400mm discs.

It’s sporty, and it looks like it

In the case of N Vision 74, Hyundai has opted for a retro figure futuristic essence. With the RN22e, which starts from the same base, they address a completely different audience. Passionate about technology and the incredible possibilities it provides on the circuit. That is why they do not want to give up sensations such as sound, worked on thanks to N Sound+ system. This car, and its electric drive, will broadcast sports tunes through the interior and exterior speakers that they will even mimic gear changes (N e-shift).