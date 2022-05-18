The Huawei Mate Xs 2 reaches the global market at a price of 1999 euros











Huawei recently introduced the Huawei Mate Xs 2 in China, something he did with a local release that was to be followed, soon after, for the opening of the global availability of the terminal, something that has happened today, as we read in GSMArena. This terminal arrives as direct competition from terminals like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3.

Huawei’s latest foldable comes with a 7.8-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. When folded, the panel shrinks to 6.5 inches, a size that, Along with the reduction in width of the terminal, it becomes much more friendly to use with one hand.



Despite its size, the Mate Xs 2 weighs 255 grams, considerably less than its predecessor, the Mate Xs weighing 300g and the Mate X2 weighing 295g. The new Mate Xs 2 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G inside, and it comes in a single configuration of 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

The price for its global output is not for all audiences, and it is that the Huawei Mate Xs 2 reaches the market at a price of 1999 euros.

