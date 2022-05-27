The hearing of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard concludes and the jury proceeds to deliberate

The popular jury that for almost two months has followed the trial for defamation facing the actor Johnny Depp with the also actress Amber Heard shall meet to deliberate after the last day of the oral hearing was held this Friday. In their final conclusions, Depp’s lawyers, who agreed to the court in Fairfaix (Virginia, USA) with a smile, argued that the actor is aware of “his mistakes” but he has never assaulted a woman. And that is why they pointed out that the actor’s reputation was damaged after his ex-wife published an article in The Washington Post in 2018 in which he claimed to have suffered “domestic abuse“. In the trial, Depp (58 years old) accuses his Heard (36) of defamation for that letter, published after their divorce, and claims 50 million dollars in compensation. However, the actor’s lawyers focused their intervention end in the need for the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ recover the “lost honor” and left aside the economic question. “Before Amber Heard, no woman said that Depp put her hand on her in her 58th birthday,” lawyer Benjamin Chew insisted. The lawyer maintained that his client admits to having drug problems but noted that “there is a world of difference between having substance abuse problems and being a physical abuser.” “Depp was canceled because Heard falsely accused him of domestic violence,” he added. The actor’s other lawyer, Camille Vasquez, went further, assuring that there was “a victim of domestic violence” in court and it was not “Miss Heard”. To substantiate this assertion, Vasquez once again reproduced a series of audio recordings with discussions past of the couple and in which the actress is heard apologizing. The lawyer accused Heard of manipulating a photo in which she allegedly had bruises from a blow from Depp and added that she called the paparazzi to take pictures of her leaving the courthouse when, six years ago, she requested a restraining order against him. actor. “she wanted to ruin it“, he perjured. Although the trial is being held for Depp’s accusation, Heard responded to that complaint with a counterclaim in which he alleges that Depp has promoted a campaign of defamation against him and claims 100 million. Thus, the lawyer of The actress, Ben Rottenborn, closed her speech by claiming that her client is protected by the first amendment to the US Constitution – which includes the right to freedom of expression – and, therefore, should not be condemned for the article she wrote. ” It is simple, if you think that Depp was abusive with Amber once…your job is very simple,” he implored the jury. Under Virginia law, the jury must reach a unanimous verdict. For this – as the trial is for defamation and not for the alleged abuse – they will have to assess three accusations expressed by Heard in his article and three other accusations by Depp, including one in which his previous lawyer told the media that the actress was perpetrating a “farce“In addition to Heard and Depp, whose statements lasted several days, during the six weeks of trial psychologists, police officers, representatives, domestic employees and even the couple’s therapist have intervened, who insisted that the abuse was “mutual” by both of them. It is the first time that the two celebrities have faced each other in court: in the trial held in 2020 in London, and which Depp lost, the actress attended as a witness, since the accusation was against the British newspaper The Sun for an article calling the actor a “women’s aggressor”.