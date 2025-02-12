The Great Wiener leaves Russian gymnastics. Who can replace it: the circle of applicants is narrow

A shocking turn of events. Artistic gymnastics in Russia has changed a lot lately. Previously, this sport was one of the most productive – athletes from our country won at all international starts, no one could even get close. Including this is due to the figure Irina Wienerwhose leadership led to such a monopoly. The departure influenced the national team, gymnasts continued to compete within the country, tried new rules and formats. As a result, this greatly affected the leaders. Now, when there is an opportunity to reach the international arena, and athletes are filed for neutral status, many stars are injured. Lala Kramarenko And Anna Popova Transferred complex operations that do not guarantee a return to the competition.Denis Gladkov, Sport24 The influence of Irina Winer was also the influence of. After the combination of sports and the creation of the Unified Federation of Gymnastics of Russia, she left her post and did not even claim a place on the presidium. For rhythmic gymnastics they are responsible Olga Kapranova And Anastasia Tatareva. Wiener constantly repeated that she wanted to remain a coach and focus on the preparation of the gymnasts. In the end, she said that she was leaving the post of head coach of the national team (RIA Novosti): “Rhythmic gymnastics is my life, and I was happy that I was able to make her contribution to the development of this excellent sport. Nevertheless, I decided to resign from the post of head coach of the Russian national team in rhythmic gymnastics. Today I have a new, no less important task – not just to educate champions, but to transfer the accumulated experience to the trainers that future generations of stars will prepare. Moreover, many of my students themselves have already become outstanding mentors. This will preserve the traditions of our gymnastics and ensure the continuity of generations. ” Denis Gladkov, Sport24 Sportsman Mikhail Degtyarev He also commented on this decision: “Irina Aleksandrovna Wiener is a unique coach who literally created a school of rhythmic gymnastics, which the whole world admires. Under her leadership, the Russian team won countless titles, and discipline became truly popular. Its contribution to the development of sports cannot be overestimated. We express her deep gratitude for the work and support of athletes for decades. I am sure her experience will be in demand in the preparation of a new generation of coaches. Leaving the post is her decision, which we respect. ” Maxim Shmakov, Photo.khl.ru is the most unexpected solution from Irina Wiener. Since 2001, she conducted the national team on her own, included in the preparation of all top gymnasts and made no less contribution than the personal coaches of the athletes. In March 2023, the Gymnastic Ethics Fund (Gef) removed Wiener for two years from participation in any quality in international competitions and FIG events. Most likely, such a decision was made due to problems with obtaining neutral status, it was the figure of the head coach that had long confused the International Federation. During the ban, she made a number of tough and dubious statements. It is difficult to imagine who exactly the head coach can take. Many Wiener students exist autonomously – Evgenia Canaev And Julia Barsukova They have their personal students and will not be able to refuse to work with them. Although, if they are offered a wide range of powers, then everything is possible.Alina Kabaeva In general, she created an alternative and certainly will not leave the “heavenly grace.” Of the most probable candidates, these are Kapranov and Tatarev, whom Wiener chose as representatives of rhythmic gymnastics in the Federation. Also, do not forget about Jan Lukoninthe world champion in the 2010 team, which now devotes more time and effort to judging, but knows all the subtleties of the rules and is familiar with the whole team. RIA Novosti is highly called a unequivocal successor. Over the 24 years of Irina Wiener, many gymnasts and a high -level specialist appeared. Unfortunately, the post of head coach of the national team is not only work with individual athletes, but also the adoption of important decisions on the composition. Perhaps, after the departure of Winer, this status will lose its significance, and the tasks will be transformed.