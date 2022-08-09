The FBI raided the residence of Donald Trump in Florida

The former president of the United States donald trump reported this monday that FBI authorities conducted a search at home in Palm Beach, in Florida. The former president also stated that the agents opened a safe and described the episode as an act of “procedural misconduct”. “These are dark times for our nation, since my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida , is currently besieged, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” he said in a statement published on his social network Truth, and considered: “It is an attack by radical left Democrats who desperately do not want me to run. to the presidency in 2024.” The tycoon and former US president was not at his Mar-a-Lago residence during the raid. As revealed by CNN, citing informed sources, the former president was at Trump Tower in New York.Donald Trump’s mansion in Florida that was raided. The circumstances of the search are not clear at the moment. FBI and Justice Department spokesmen did not return messages seeking comment. ”After collaborating and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home It was neither necessary nor appropriate. Trump said in his statement. The Justice Department has been investigating the discovery of 15 boxes with classified information that were taken to Mar-a-Lago after the presidency of Trump. United States federal laws Prohibit the transfer of classified documents to unauthorized locations, although Trump may be trying to argue that, as president, he was the ultimate authority on the classification of sensitive information. It is not yet clear if the FBI search was related to that investigation. Department of Justice spokeswoman Dena Iversonsaid the agency had no comment when asked if Attorney General Merrick Garland had personally authorized the procedure, according to local media reports. two occasions in which the former president would have thrown documents down the toilet. The station maintained that, as on other occasions, Trump “flecked” record-keeping laws and claimed that he tore up documents, drafts and memos after reading them. The House Oversight Committee announced the expansion of an investigation into the former president’s actions and asked the Archives to provide additional information. Trump previously confirmed that he had agreed to return certain records to the archives, calling it “an ordinary and routine process.” At the same time, a separate investigation relates to attempts by Trump allies to overturn the presidential election result. of 2020 and the riots of January 6, 2021 in the federal Capitol have also intensified in Washington. In addition, the district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, is investigating whether Trump and his associates tried to interfere in the elections in that state , which Joe Biden won. Trump has made his Palm Beach club his home since leaving the White House in January 2021, regularly spending summers at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, because Mar-a -Lake usually closes in May for the boreal summer.AP Agency, AFP and Reuters