The farewell letter of Ney Matogrosso's husband, killed by the HIV

The release of the movie Homem Com H, which portrays Ney Matogrosso's trajectory, rekindled the public's interest in the artist's intense and striking trajectory. Among the many chapters, one of the most painful was the period of the HIV epidemic between the 1980s and 1990s, when Ney lost friends and loves to the disease. Among these losses, one of the deepest was that of physician Marco de Maria, one of his great loves, who died at age 32 after a long fight against AIDS. Even separated, the two had a relationship of affection, and Ney accompanied him to the last moments.

Farewell

The farewell took place at dawn on February 16, 1993. Marco had resisted three cardiorespiratory arrests. Ney lay down next to his friend and whispered his last message: “Marco, it comes. No more efforts. You have suffered a lot. The love of us continues,” he said. Marco responded with a slight head movement before leaving. In the letters, Marco recalls the last happy days alongside Ney and Brother Mauro, during a season in Praia Grande (SP).

The day after death, the doctor's body was taken to Sao Paulo, where he was cremated, according to his desire. Marco, which was 1.80 m tall, weighed just over 20 kg when he died.

Read the letter one of the letters written by Marco:

“I miss when the penetrating green from the almond to the sun served as shelter to my cabins and my fantasies, the time when I looked at the sea from above, and in the afternoon, when the sun no longer hurt, I and my friend naded, we were far away from this sea, we were taken by the currents and we got out of the place where we had entered the other, we were trusting each other, we were trusting the other, One anchoring the other. I miss the time, the sea was a possibility, my fantasies were a possibility, and I was free. I see the almond, but I could not go up and build cabins. Without the bike that was part of salty sand from the beaches that my friend and we used to visit! Longing for freedom! And after rain, looking for snakes in the mountains that the tide returned and look for something very precious that time could offer me.