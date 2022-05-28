The "dunk" story that a restaurant gave a customer for two pasta dishes

Tourists are easy targets for restaurant scams in many cities. One of the cases that has gone viral over the last few years is that of the exorbitant bill that two Japanese women had to pay in Rome. It was charged at the Antico Caffè di Marte restaurant, and it amounted to no more and no less than 430 euros. The ticket, which was initially reported by the Italian media and has spread like wildfire, shows an account of 349 euros for two plates of spaghetti with seafood and two bottles of water. In addition, the restaurant charged them 80 euros more as a tip. In total, an invoice of 429.80 euros. A Facebook user shared the ticket on social networks, where several people have commented on the abusive price charged to tourists.

The place in question does not fare very well on the TripAdvisor portal: users leave it in a bad place, with only two stars out of five. To the low score are added quite negative comments.

After the ticket showing the saber went viral, those responsible for the premises have justified the price and have not apologized. “The menu is quite clear. They have paid that amount not for the spaghetti but because they have chosen the fresh fish that we have. The customer chooses it at the counter,” the manager of the establishment, Giacomo Jin, explains to ‘Corriere della Sera’. .