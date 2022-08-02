Tuesday, August 2, 2022

The “domino effect” that Valencia expects

mohit August 2, 2022 at 6:25 AM in Sports - 1 Minute

The club has opted for patience and reflection in the first weeks of the market. At least that was the version that, among other things, defended itself so as not to undersell the big fish. Also to wait for it to be triggered a “domino effect” which is slowly picking up speed. Confidence was complete that it was going to happen. The start of the course is looming in all countries and the teams are launched for reinforcements. LRome makes room for Belotti and Juve needs him by taking out Arthur. Bruges sells De Ketelaere and Maxi’s departure is activated. In between, Valencia waits crouched, which has the obligation to hit every shot. The puzzle continues.

