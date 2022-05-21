The delicious vegetable that you can grow at home without the need for an orchard, garden or terrace

Spring is already underway and many of us love to grow our garden and our plants. However, not all Italians have enough space to store tomatoes and salad greens and we often have to give them up. It is true that more and more people choose to grow small fruits and vegetables in pots on their balconies, but it is not always possible to do so. That’s why today we want to reveal a little secret for gardening lovers who don’t have space. We explain why you don’t need a garden to grow this delicious vegetable cooked or raw, in salads or grilled.

Most vegetables need to live in the ground and remain outdoors. With a little good organic compost, we can achieve incredible results and ripe, nutritious vegetables. But if we don’t have space or time, we can discover pot cultivation, which is perfect and necessary for some vegetables. This type of cultivation is the one traditionally adopted for a vegetable as popular as Belgian endive. This broadleaf salad is also known as Belgian radicchio and is characterized by its pale green color and sweet-tart flavor. The particularity of this vegetable is that it is grown in large pots in the darkness of basements and cellars. If we have a basement or cellar, this is the right place. It shouldn’t be too hot or too dry, so even a boiler room is perfect. We can do like the Belgians, who usually have large harvests of this vegetable in the cellar.

When the seedlings are green and large, we have to transplant our salad into a box. You have to cut the leaves above the neck and then transplant it into a pot. We will have to place it 15 cm away and keep it in the dark and indoors. After a month of cultivation we will see that our Belgian endive will have the traditional greenish white color and a very white heart. Now we can harvest them by cutting them with a knife and use them for our recipes. After the first harvest, the roots will continue to produce leaves. We can use our Belgians in different preparations, for example by roasting them. We can also eat them in savory cakes and on pizza, as well as to prepare a summer salad rich in vitamins.