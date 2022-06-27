The definitive trick to clean the blinds once a year and leave them like new

In household chores there are activities that are more appreciated than others. There are even some that are more dangerous than others. And then there are those abhorrent chores that we always put off for next month and never get around to tackling. Clean up the blinds it is one of them, because it demands a great effort and considerable time. Therefore, it is important to know all the homemade tricks that can speed up this task. Is not the same clean up the shutter from the outside than from the inside, especially if we do not have access to the shutter from the outside. In addition, it is necessary to take into account what material is our blind made of: wood, PVC, plastic, aluminium… The nature of each shutter claims a different product type.

On the other hand, the color will also be decisive when it comes to clean up as the targetwhich is one of the most typical colors in this element, it is a little more difficult.

A little bit of neutral soap and clean water we will be able to shine our blinds regardless of their material. However, when the dirt is very stuck, they can be used more specific products (other than abrasive) or get us a steamboat. But among cleaning experts these months, a fairly easy technique is catching on. It involves carefully opening the shutter box and gradually cleaning it from the inside with hot water and a little dishwashing liquid (Fairy for example). This way we will get them to be like new without too much effort. Of course: if you have a terrace or live on a ground floor, it will be easier because you will be able to do it from the outside, which is much easier. What is not true no matter how many times it is repeated is that the rainwater cleans the blinds: on the contrary, it almost spoils them more.