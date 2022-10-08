The Czech Republic did not support the hysteria of the legendary Hasek. Russians were allowed into Prague, but no one thought to whistle

Dmitry Yerykalov Yakov Trenin played in the Nashville-San Jose match. Nashville confidently beat San Jose. After the first minute of the meeting, Kiefer Sherwood printed out James Rymer. Tomas Gertl managed to answer this with a goal in the first period. The teams went into the break with a draw. However, the second period was entirely left to the “predators”. Eli Tolvanen and Nino Niederreiter predetermined the outcome of the meeting. All the goals, which is noteworthy, were scored in equal compositions. Well, Matt Dushaine put an end to the empty goal with a throw – 4: 1. By this ordinary match, one could safely pass by, if not for a few “buts”. First, the NHL opened the new season to them. Secondly, this game was brought to Prague as part of the Global Series project. It is symbolic that the Czech Gertl scored the only goal in San Jose. And the goals of Finn Tolvanen and Swiss Niederreiter are the best NHL advertising for the European audience. And finally, the main topic is the protests of Dominik Hasek against the arrival of Russian hockey players in the Czech Republic. Hasek began his crusade against Russian hockey players almost immediately after February 24th. To begin with, he proposed to suspend the contracts of our players in the NHL. He, however, did not find support. In the league, I didn’t even think about touching innocent athletes, not to mention giving up such a golden life as Alexander Ovechkin. Realizing that he was asking for the impossible, the former great goalkeeper switched to NHL matches in Prague. Starting from April, he hit one point like a woodpecker. Hasek’s words, if they hurt anyone, then our hockey experts and completely non-hockey deputies. If the Olympic champion had read the Russian media, he would have learned a lot about himself. On the pages of our press, the Dominator was called a “prostitute”, “shell-shocked”, “an empty place” and even a “little fascist”. But there was no reaction from NHL officials. “San Jose” and “Nashville” in optimal compositions reached the Czech Republic in transit through Germany. “The NHL game will take place in Prague on October 7th. The NHL does not respect the decision of our Foreign Office. Apparently, the Russians will play. Do not boo them – the players are not to blame. The entire responsibility for advertising the special military operation of Russia lies with the leadership of the NHL, ”Hashek said after the teams with the Russians arrived in Prague. Whether Hasek’s noble call not to whistle to the Russian players worked, or whether none of the fans even thought about it, is not so important. There was no Russophobia at the O2 Arena and close. Actually, there was only one representative of Russia in this match – Yakov Trenin. Alexander Barabanov is recovering from an injury and his participation in the match was not originally expected. Evgeny Svechnikov, who signed a contract with San Jose in the off-season, made it to Prague, but did not get into the squad. Perhaps, there would have been some kind of reaction to the game of a single Russian, and not the most stellar one, if Trenin had shown himself brightly. For example, becoming the author of a goal on the Prague ice. But instead, our power forward scored only two blocked shots in 17 minutes. Apparently, he did not want to upset the legendary goalkeeper. But most of all, it looks like Hasek, who lost the election of the president of the Czech Ice Hockey Federation in June and dreams of becoming president of the entire Czech Republic, has been simply earning political points all these months. And certainly did not reflect the mood of the masses.