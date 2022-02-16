The Cyberpunk 2077 team is looking at ways to improve performance on the Xbox Series S





by Jordi Bercial 2 hours ago The patch that updates Cyberpunk 2077 to version 1.5 has brought many good things, but something that users have seen that could be better is that the maximum performance that can be extracted from the console is a mode of performance capped at 1440p and 30FPS. Although this resolution is more than enough, the 30 FPS is too little.

The development team is currently investigating whether to increase the FPS limit, but at this time there is nothing certain about the performance that the game will be able to achieve on the Xbox Series S. Some users have requested that, instead of having a performance mode of 1440P at 30FPS, you can reduce the resolution to 1080P to be able to play at 60FPS.



This would be a fairly balanced change that could take full advantage of the console’s capabilities and provide a much better experience, especially for those players who have Full HD screens that don’t have a reason for the game to run at 1440p internally.

In any case, for now we just have to wait Let’s see what the CD Projekt RED team decides to improve the user experience in this game.

