The Chosen: Season 5 has a confirmed debut date in Brazil

Success series about the life of Jesus Christ, The 5th season of The Chosen has a date to debut on streaming. The first two episodes of the season were aired in April in theaters and the sequel could be seen by the public on streaming.

The new wave of episodes arrives in Brazil for the Prime Video on July 13. The confirmation was made by Prime Video to Metropolis. The season has, in all, 8 Episodes.

Season History

Titled the last supper, Season 5 of The Chosen follows the moment when Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) arrives in the sacred city as king, but discovers that his father's house has been transformed into a corrupt market. While the High Jewish Priest (Richard Fancy) conspires against the supposed Messiah, Jesus acts first and turns the table against religious corruption.

The fifth season is centered exclusively on Holy Week. The plot accompanies Jesus in the days before his crucifixion and culminates with his resurrection. The narrative begins with the people of Israel receiving Jesus as king, while his disciples expect his coronation. Instead of directly confronting Roman rule, Jesus causes a break by transforming the meaning of the Jewish religious celebration. Given this, religious and political leaders feel threatened and do their best to prevent their message from continuing, leading to the events of the last supper.

The Chosen is an innovative historical drama based on the life of Jesus Christ (Jonathan Roumie), seen through the eyes of those who have known him. Set in the scene of Roman oppression in the Israel of the first century, the series of seven seasons shares an authentic and intimate view of the life and revolutionary teachings of Jesus.