The Choir: national series compared to Glee debuts on Disney+

Created by Miguel Falabella, O Coro: Sucesso, Aqui Vou Eu arrives this Wednesday (28/9) at Disney Plus under great expectations from the public. Full of new faces from TV and theater, the national series has been quite compared to Glee, but it only takes a few minutes for the production to gain its own personality in front of the public. In fact, both are musical and unite characters in a competitive context seeking fame. But, unlike the series starring Lea Michele, O Coro follows young adults in search of professional fulfillment and overcoming limitations and challenges with which any Brazilian viewer can identify. auditioning for a stable theater company, the chance to resume the pursuit of her slumbering dreams and make a career in theater. The public has access to the motivations of each character, the challenges they face to stand out among so many talents and the performances that exalt from MPB classics to rock, revisiting songs by Pixinguinha, Chico Buarque, Lulu Santos, Rita Lee and others. round with cast and journalists, of which the metropolises participated, Graciely Junkeira, Bruno Boer, Daniel Rangel, Karin Hills and Rhener Gabriel, talked about the expectation of the series premiere and how they identify with its characters. Like the characters in O Coro, some of them went through tests and auditions for the role.

“For starters, I went to audition without knowing it was for Disney. At the time I was so nervous… I went, I auditioned, I thought I had been terrible, but then when I passed I could only cry and say thanks, it’s a giant platform, an extremely special character for me and an incredible story, with a incredible meaning, you know? There are many very incredible things there for me”, said the interpreter of Ivone, who has already been nicknamed Selena do Brasil by her co-star, Karin Hills.

Series premieres this Thursday (27/9) Miguel Falabella is the creator and works in O Coro "I am very proud to be doing this series with such a talented and beautiful cast. On the other hand, I always talk to Gabrielzinho [Hipolyto], pro Lucas [Wikihaus], two talents of two black boys so beautiful and so wonderful. Having the opportunity to have this exchange, because yes, in my career, most of the time, it wasn't that scenario. But it was not to be expected anything else being a direction, an idealization of Miguel Falabella that always provokes thought, the public's gaze in relation to what is the same, different, but is not on the screens every day", said the former actress. Rouge, known for his participation in Globo's A Malhação, Eu, a Vó e o Boi, Daniel Rangel, who plays the dreamer Leandro, does not hide that O Coro is one of the most important projects of his career. "I never imagined doing a musical. A musical, at the biggest musical company in the world, with Miguel Falabella, and this cast, it was unbelievable, it's still unbelievable. Yesterday we went to Disney's headquarters in São Paulo for the first time and I got home excited. I looked like a kid," she said.