Friday, April 22, 2022
HomeSportsThe Charterhouse or the Mint and Stamp Factory?
Sports

The Charterhouse or the Mint and Stamp Factory?

By mohit
0


It could be known and it could be expected. Go ahead, I don’t believe in Jewish-Masonic conspiracies, but it squeaks a lot that the one chosen to lead the final is Hernández Hernández. The designation itself is already a provocation to Valencia CF. The same referee by which the club described his performance at the Bernabéu as “robbery” on social networks. Of the 20 First referees, removing Andalusians and Valencians, it is inadmissible that there is no other option. It seems more like a plan concocted by Berlin and The Professor to attack the Mint. The solution was as easy as preventing a referee appointed by one of the finalists from taking the prize to judge the future of a club, which needs Europe like food, beyond the title. Thus it is more difficult to believe in the refereeing establishment, precisely for the same reason that Rubiales and Piqué do not seem to understand: for the cleanliness of the competition or at least it seems so. From now on, I start praying to San VAR.

See also  CSK vs KKR IPL Final Live Streaming 2021: How And Where to Watch Online?
Previous articleBallottage in France: in the suburbs of Paris, part of the vote goes from the extreme left to Marine Le Pen non-stop
Next articleRosa Clará, on bridal fashion: "We are in figures well above 2019"
mohit
I’m mohit, I am a professional blogger, Digital Marketer, and Certified Google Partner. I write about Business ,Tech News,Travel, Food Recipe, YouTube Trending Video and Health And Fitness here on cuopm
RELATED ARTICLES
Sports

Spanish tennis protests against invitations to the Mutua Madrid Open

Sports

The referee of the final

Sports

Valencia first

Most Popular

Load more

Cuopm News 2021