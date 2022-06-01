The AYA Neo Air Plus hits the market with prices starting at $249 with Intel chips





This same week we saw how the AYA Neo Air Plus reached the market at a price less than 300 dollars, fighting fiercely with the AYN Lokibut it seems that the company has wanted to secure the shot by launching a model with Intel processors, which It can be purchased at lower prices starting at $249.

The specifications will be mainly the same that we can find in the AYA Neo Air Plus with an AMD Mendocino chip, but logically, this time it will do so with Intel processors to further reduce the price that this device can reach end users.



Among the choice of processors we find an Intel Pentium Gold 8505 for the $249 model, an Intel Core i3-1215U for the $299 model in its Intel version, and the aforementioned AMD Mendocino for its $299 version with an AMD processor. Models with Intel processors should start shipping to users by the end of December this year, while the model with an AMD processor should start shipping to users at the end of February 2023, but there is still more than half a year for this to happen and many things can happen. End of Article. Tell us something in the Comments!



Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast. I’ve been messing around with computer components almost since I could walk. I started working at Geeknetic after winning a contest on their forum about writing hardware articles. Drift, mechanics and photography lover. Feel free to leave a comment on my articles if you have any questions.