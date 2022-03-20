The ASUS RTX 3090 Ti TUF appears in a Canadian store for $4,649





by Jordi Bercial 03/18/2022 As we can see on Videocardz, it seems that the RTX 3090 Ti will not be cheap at all, as much as we wanted it, and that is that after its appearance in a Canadian store – yes, with preliminary prices that may or may not be representative of reality –the prices at which you sign up for these cards are heart-stopping.

On one side, The ASUS TUF RTX 3090 Ti will arrive at a price of 4649 Canadian dollarswhich is equivalent to about 3,683 US dollars, while the ROG STRIX LC RTX 3090 Ti will have an astronomical price of 5,234 Canadian dollars, which is equivalent to 4148 US dollars. While it is important to note that this is a liquid-cooled STRIX version, hence the LC tagline, $4,000+ for a home graphics card is nothing short of abuse, so it is expected that these are preliminary prices prior to its launch and that they have nothing to do with the final price. According to the latest rumours, These graphics cards are expected to launch on March 29, date on which the review embargo will also be lifted and said cards will go on sale. End of Article. Tell us something in the Comments or come to our Forum!



Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast. I’ve been messing around with computer components almost since I could walk. I started working at Geeknetic after winning a contest on their forum about writing hardware articles. Drift, mechanics and photography lover. Feel free to leave a comment on my articles if you have any questions.