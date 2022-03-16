The ASUS ROG Phone 5 will be updated to Android 12





by Jordi Bercial 3 hours ago One of the most expensive Gaming terminals on the market, the ASUS ROG Phone 5, you will finally receive your update to Android 12, something that has been made more expected than its users would like, but in any case it is already here to allow us to have our terminals up to date.

In principle, the updates are already reaching some users through OTA, but not all, as it is a gradual release that will expand as the update is installed correctly on terminals around the world. However, if we are impatient, we can choose to download the update on the company’s official website and force its installation, but it is preferable to wait for the OTA to arrive.



As expected, ASUS has included in its change log the news that arrives in the new version of Androidbut something that has not transpired is the version of the security patch that will arrive in the ASUS version of Android 12, so this can only be known as the corresponding update is installed.

In this link we can have access to all the data we need to know, as the changelog, as well as the ROM download link.

