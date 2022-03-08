The Apple Mac Studio hits the market with an Apple Silicon M1 Ultra and a matching monitor





by Jordi Bercial 3 hours ago Apple today gave a surprise with the launch of the Apple Silicon M1 Ultraa piece of equipment that in certain configurations is capable of outperform the almighty Apple Mac Prowhich comes with dual Intel Xeon configurations, which puts into perspective what Mac Studio is capable of.



This equipment arrives with a size similar to that of an Apple Mac Mini but with a greater heightwhich gives it an almost cubical appearance, but it is still below the height of the bottom edge of the Mac Studio Display, a 27-inch monitor that It has a sound system with six speakers and a 12-megapixel camera.



This screen has an Apple A13 inside, something that allows you to download some tasks from the computer’s main processor, while its panel has a 5K Retina resolution, 600 nits of brightness and company technologies such as True Tone.



As for the Mac Studio, in addition to the specifications conferred by the M1 Ultra, we find generous connectivity made up of four Thunderbolt ports, as well as two front USB-C ports and a front SDXC card reader. The Mac Studio starts at 2,329 euros, while the Studio Display starts at 1,779 euros.

