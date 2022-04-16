Sunday, April 17, 2022
The anger continued in the tunnel and Gayà was reprimanded

The ’14’, during the game. JM Lopez José Luis Gayà added his second consecutive match leaving from the starting lineup after recovering from injury against Rayo Vallecano, in a fateful match for his team and where He was the protagonist in the locker room tunnel by questioning the performance of Melero López. The referee had a controversial arbitration that, beyond the poor image of Bordalás, harmed those of Mestalla, and the captain went to recriminate him directly. However, his act had consequences, since the Andalusian showed him a yellow card that he later reflected in the minutes. “Once the match was over and we were still on the field of play, he was reprimanded for making technical comments to me“, he pointed.

