The Android 13 Beta program will open soon for the Galaxy S22





It seems that Samsung users are in luck, at least those of the Galaxy S22, Well, it has been possible to see how a Korean terminal is running a Beta version of OneUI 5.0a version of Samsung’s personalization layer that It is based on Android 13, an operating system that is still in its Beta phase.

As we can read in WCCFTechthe firmware version of the terminal that is running this Beta version of Android 13 is S906NKSU2ZVF6and although it is not a version that has reached the users of the Galaxy S22, it is the version that is currently running on one, so the chances that this version is the one that reaches users are high.



For now, Samsung has not announced a launch date for this program, but considering that we are at the end of June, a launch date for July of this year is not at all unreasonable, although again, We do not know if it may be regionally limited or if it arrives in an escalated manner.

In any case, it is an interesting discovery, considering that the next version of Android is approaching at a relentless pace.

End of Article. Tell us something in the Comments!



Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast. I’ve been messing around with computer components almost since I could walk. I started working at Geeknetic after winning a contest on their forum about writing hardware articles. Drift, mechanics and photography lover. Feel free to leave a comment on my articles if you have any questions.