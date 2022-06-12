The AMD Sapphire 6700 is seen in stores





just a few days ago Sapphire made the new AMD Radeon 6700 officialan AMD card with an unusual configuration of 10 GB of VRAM that has gone unnoticed, at least in terms of releases. But this card has already been seen Sapphire AMD Radeon 6700 in stores, and that it does not carry the usual RX or XT that it does carry the rest of the range. This model is based on Navi 22 GPU like the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, but that finds a suspicious resemblance to the card from the same manufacturer special for cryptocurrencies GPRO X080. It is possible that Sapphire now want to sell graphics cards what the miners don’t want in the home and gaming PC market.



According to information from GPU-Z the Sapphire Radeon 6700 has 2,304 Stream Processors10GB memory 160-bit GDDR6 and a 320 GB/s bus. Although Sapphire was talking about a turbo clock of 2,495 MHz, in GPU-Z you can see that this reaches 2,450 MHz which is only 45 MHz less. We already knew that its consumption is 220W and that it has 80 MB of Infinity Cache. For now a price is not known for this model that is between AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT and AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT. End of Article. Tell us something in the Comments!



Juan Antonio Soto

I am a Computer Engineer and my specialty is automation and robotics. My passion for hardware began at the age of 14 when I gutted my first computer: a 386 DX 40 with 4MB of RAM and a 210MB hard drive. I continue to give free rein to my passion in the technical articles that I write in Geeknetic. I spend most of my free time playing video games, contemporary and retro, on the more than 20 consoles I have, in addition to the PC.