The AFIP promoted Daniel Reposo, the candidate who had falsified his resume to access the Attorney



The new head of the Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP), Carlos Castagneto, promoted this Friday to Daniel Reposo to the position of deputy general director of Control. This is the same official as in 2012, when he was a member of the General Syndicate of the Nation, falsified his resume to run as head of prosecutors in the Attorney General. Likewise, there was another appointment that caused noise. The new head of the collection agency appointed Cecilia Lavot What General Deputy Director of Legal Affairs. The new official had been involved in a overpricing plot in the Ministry of Social Development, where he had previously worked. The two appointments were confirmed from the AFIP to THE NATION. From the agency they dismissed the controversy surrounding both, although they are people who are part of the Castagneto circle of trust.In the case of Lavot, specifically, official sources remarked that she “was already dismissed from the case in which she was accused.” Daniel Reposo had already worked since January 2020 in the AFIP as deputy director in the General Subdirectorate for Operational Coordination of Social Security Resources. During this time, he worked under Castagneto, in the General Directorate of Social Security Resources of the official body. The former official had been involved in a scandal in 2012 when he was nominated by Kirchnerism to replace Esteban Righi at the head of the Attorney General of the Nation. Reposo included various false information about his professional career in his CV. First, a dissertation that the official said he had given in 2011 with UN Secretary Ban Ki-moon was discovered to be false. After the staff of the international organization denied the data, Reposo clarified that he had been a “participant” and not a “speaker”, and maintained that it had been a simple “typing error”. He also stated that he was a speaker at the ECON 2010 congress , from the Faculty of Economic Sciences of the UBA, but his name did not appear on the official site of the event. In that house of studies they said that he lectured, but in 2011. Then it became known that he had not been secretary of the Argentine headquarters of the International Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists (IAJL) between 1996 and 2002, as he himself recorded in the document he presented to Congress. After the controversy, Reposo resigned his candidacy to occupy the position of chief prosecutor in June 2012. His statement had been challenged by Manuel Garrido and Graciela Ocaña, among others. Cecilia Lavot , the other official appointed to head the legal team at AFIP, was involved in a price gouging plot that shook the Ministry of Social Development, when it was led by Daniel Arroyo in the first months of 2020. In the midst of the worst stage of the pandemic, Argentina bought food 50% more expensive than in the market. In this case, 13 officials had to leave their posts. Cecilia Maria Lavotthen Secretary of Administrative Management, was the one who authorized the payment of the acquisition.