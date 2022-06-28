Test of the Honda HR-V, an SUV with compact consumption



Honda launched the new HR-V in Spain earlier this year as a clear investment statement of what this year was going to be, in which they have electrified their entire range. With the third generation of his SUVs medium-sized, the Japanese firm hopes to attract attention for its new design, completely renovated compared to its predecessor, and for its e:HEV motorization conventional hybrid. The design, cleaner, modern and sportier, goes to tastes, but its motorization e:HEV is probably one of the strengths of the range of Sling right now. The brand proposes a technology in which the electric motor is in charge of propelling the wheels in almost all cases, leaving the combustion engine to charge the battery and to propel the car between the 80 and 120 km/h, the point at which it is most efficient. In the test, this technology surprised us by the number of kilometers it covers in 100% electric mode, despite the fact that its battery is very small, with what that implies in terms of smoothness and comfort. The negative point is transmission variable, noisy and ineffective when demanding action, but in general the sensation is one of comfort and smoothness thanks also to a very balanced chassis between stability and pothole filtering. The acceleration of the new HR-V it is subtle but powerful and very linear but it could improve its recovery, penalized by a transmission designed for the city. In total there were almost 500 kilometers the routes with a consumption of 5.1 liters every 100 kilometers, half a liter less than that announced by the brand. It has three driving modes: Sport, Normal Y Echowith few differences between them.

technological improvement

The feeling of comfort is not only provided by the engine, but also by the evolution of its interior, which has a simpler design, based on straight lines, with a central touch screen for the infotainment system and a mixed instrument panel, with analog tachometer and display TFT for other information. Although it represents a clear improvement over its predecessor, the operating system is not very intuitive, although its response is not bad, and it does not have a browser, which can be replaced with Apple Car Play Y Android Auto. The rest of the controls and systems, such as climate control, are easily controlled through physical controls located throughout the cabin. The driving position is elevated and the work of Sling with the A-pillar and the side mirrors to maximize visibility, another of its strong points. The front seats are comfortable and the rear bench offers a correct amplitude. Its weak point in terms of space is the trunk, which with 335 liters It is not one of the largest in the segment.

The best: comfort, motorization, consumption.

Worst: transmission, infotainment system, trunk. The Honda HR-V It is outlined as well as an SUV to take into account for those who seek the much appreciated label ‘ECHO‘ in a practical, comfortable and efficient car, with contained consumption that is appreciated in these times of skyrocketing prices. part from the 32,060 euros.