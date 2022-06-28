Teenager is killed in drug trafficking dispute in BA; cousin was target

Civil Police are investigating the death of 17-year-old Arthur Adão Maciel in the municipality of Canavieiras, in the extreme south of Bahia. According to TV Santa Cruz, Arthur was the victim of a stray bullet on the side of a highway. The target of the shots would be his cousin, Afonso Oliveira Santana, 26, who was also shot in the attack. According to the Military Police, the crime took place on Saturday (25), at Rua Ariano Loureiro, in the Oiticica neighborhood. The military of the 71st CIPM were called to respond to a report of gunshots against two men. Upon arriving at the scene, the PM isolated the area and called the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu), which provided assistance to the victims at the Municipal Hospital of Una. The teenager did not survive his injuries. Afonso, on the other hand, survived the attack and told police that the attack was carried out by members of a rival faction that intended to execute him, according to TV Santa Cruz. The Civil Police confirmed that the crime is linked to a dispute over drug trafficking.