Team misses penalty after president invades field and changes batter

Thursday, May 26, 2022
By suddz
0

What was supposed to be just another penalty taken in a Bulgarian league match turned into a big mess on the pitch involving players and the club president. The match between Tsarsko Selo and Lokomotiv Sofia was worth the stay in the Bulgarian first division, when in the second half stoppage time, Tsarsko, who was playing at home, had a penalty in their favor. Striker Yusupha Yaffa, who came on during the second half, took the ball to take the shot, but was prevented from hitting by the club’s own president, Stoyne Manolov. The team owner pushed Yaffa and ordered defender Martin Kavdanski to take the penalty. To the fans’ despair, Kavdanski kicked weakly and Lokomotiv Sofia’s goalkeeper saved. Yusupha Yaffa was disgusted by the top hat’s attitude and had to be restrained by a security guard and other people close to him. The result of Stoyne Manolov’s interference was the relegation of Tsarsko Selo to the second division of the Bulgarian league. The president even made a statement at the end of the game stating that the team will not play in the lower division and that the team will cease to exist. “The club has had three good years in the Premier League. However, it is time to say that the club will cease to exist and will cease to participate in professional football next season,” declared Manolov. The bid with the confusion went viral on social media, check out the lost charge:

suddz
Sudeshna is an engineering in making but has is keen towards writing blogs, news articles, product reviews and more. You would find her making use of the pen and paper in her free time.
