Tarasov about athletes in the State Duma: “And what to do there? I don’t see any advantages. I never had such a desire “



Honored Coach of Figure Skating Tatyana Tarasova expressed her opinion on athletes in politics. “Athletes in politics? I don’t even think who and where goes. It is better to work in your profile. There is no better work than teaching children, and then to adults, what you have been doing all your life. It is strange that athletes do not have such a desire. And go to the State Duma, and what to do there? What can a professional athlete do in the State Duma? I do not see any advantages that athletes go to politics. The salary may be more there than ours. But even then I do not know this question and do not want to discuss. I never had a desire to go into politics, even in my thoughts there was no such thing. I am a person who teaches on ice is a coach. And my dad was a coach, and the whole world remembers him. He brought glory to his fatherland, and I tried to do it. Political activity or work has never attracted me in any way, ”Tarasova said in an interview with Sport24 correspondent Boris Korolev. Let us notice that one of the athletes who went into politics is the former student of Tarasova – a three -time Olympic champion, ten -time world champion Irina Rodnina. In the beginning of April, it was reported that Rodnina admitted:“ The moment I wanted when I wanted to There was no leave the policy. A tense, risky, but always interesting area. ” She also said: “Why are athletes-politicians so criticized? In Russia, they pay attention to those who have popularity. ”