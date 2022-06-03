Tamara Falcó dazzles with the dress that includes summer trends

We have a new fashion star of the day, and it is none other than Tamara Falco. The Marchioness of Griñon has become a source of constant inspiration and in each of its appearances it leaves us with a valuable lesson to achieve a wardrobe full of the latest garments with that classic touch that makes them never go out of style and that year after year they continue in full swing. trend. The best example of her timeless elegance is the dress she wore on her last visit to ‘El Hormiguero’. A design from her capsule collection for Iron Peter, full of spectacular models and so versatile that a wedding solves the same as a summer night. An exclusive collection from which Tamara she has become her best ambassador, choosing her designs at such special moments as, for example, her cousin’s wedding Alvaro Falco with isabel junotwhere she became the best dressed in a beautiful floral print dress.

Now the daughter of Isabel Preysler He has fallen in love with a long black linen design that, as flattering as it can be, brings together several top-of-the-line trends this summer. Asymmetrical neckline, puffed sleeves, side slit at the waist – yes, the cut-out style to which all celebrities have surrendered – and an flared skirt that is a fantasy. A perfect dress for any occasion with which Tamara It is spectacular and it is also available in white for a price of 269 on the firm’s website. Is it or is it not the ideal design to monopolize, like the socialite, all eyes this summer? We say yes!