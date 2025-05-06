Taktarov: “If you make a film about me, like Rodnina, it will turn out shit. I would not like a movie about myself “



The famous fighter and actor Oleg Taktarov, who in 1995 became the first Russian UFC champion, admitted that he would not want the film to be shot about the one that was shot about the three -time Olympic figure skating champion Irina Rodnina. Prime Minister of the film “Rodnina” took place on March 6. Last week, May 1, the Forpost portal released the material under the loud heading “One and a half people per session: why the film“ Rodnina ”failed with a bang. The material notes that the Rodnina film with a budget of 425 million state rubles for incomplete two months with difficulty managed to earn 205 million rubles. At the same time, at the end of March it was reported that the film “Rodnina” was discovered “Fantastic Bloopers”: “In the anti -rating of films about sports, he will be in the top.” “A film about me? I would not want him to be like a film about Rodnina. If you make a film about me, then so that the script was according to my book, and not from any asshole who knows nothing. My book has three scenarios. If you remove it, then the film will turn out to be chic. And if you take it off as Rodnina, you will turn out shit. I would not want a movie about myself. So far, I have not talked with anyone about the film about himself. He will be removed when I die. During life? It will be a stink again. And I had already heard her, ”said Taktarov in an interview with Sport24 correspondent Andrei Babich. It was reported that Taktarov explained why the film about Rodin failed in Russia with a bang:“ Unfortunately, everything forgets everything. ”