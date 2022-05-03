‘Take off your clothes or you’ll die’: Alcides tries to rape Guta in Pantanal

Guta (Júlia Dalavia) will have a big scare in the next scenes in Pantanal, TV Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera. The girl will have a knife in her neck while she is threatened by Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), after she refuses to have sex with the foreman. Tenório’s (Murilo Benício) daughter will discover that Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) has returned to the Pantanal after having traveled to Rio de Janeiro. According to the summary of the novels, Guta goes to the tapera, accompanied by Alcides, where Jove will be living with Juma (Alanis Guillen). Marruá, however, denies that Jove is there. So Guta goes looking for the boy in the river, where the boat will be anchored. That’s when the foreman will let his obsession come to the surface and pull the knife on the mistress. Guta will ask for his life, but Alcides will throw the girl on the ground and put a knife to her neck. “You ‘were’ abusing me too much. Now take off your clothes, Dona Guta”, Alcides will say, upset. But Guta will deny having sex with the employee. “I will never give myself to you,” she will insist. “Then you will die”, the girl threatens again. Guta says again that she would rather die than make a sixth by force. Alcides will give up the attack, ask the girl’s forgiveness and return to Tenório’s farm.