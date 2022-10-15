Svechnikov Sr. scored, but could not beat his brother! Russian duel ended with the victory of “Carolina”

Maxim ZamyatinA Brent Burns played against San Jose for the first time in 11 years. The meeting of the two Svechnikov brothers added additional intrigue to the match between San Jose and Carolina. The Sharks recently arrived from Europe, where they played against Nashville, and, according to the coaching staff, acclimatization after the flight has not yet been completed. Perhaps this was the reason why the teams started the match very carefully, at low speeds, and accelerated only closer to the first break. It was then that the first goal was scored, the author of which was Evgeny Svechnikov. The 25-year-old striker, according to many, was at least as talented as his younger brother Andrei, but he failed to reveal his potential. As a result, the brothers approached the face-to-face meeting this season in a completely different status: Andrey is one of the stars of the Carolinas, a media and well-known player with a good contract, and Evgeny is the owner of a modest bilateral agreement, who certainly needs to prove himself in order to to stay in the NHL. Svechnikov’s shot from an average distance did not look untaken, but for Hurricanes goalkeeper Antti Raanta he became one – the Finn failed to reflect the puck that slipped into the “house”. Until the end of the second period, this goal remained the only one in the match, but for 23 seconds before the second break, the Carolinas found the answer. Andrey Svechnikov with a convenient short pass, he sent Martin Nechas into the pass to the goal, who equalized the score. And two minutes before the end of normal time Sebastian Aho deprived Sharks fans of hope for overtime and replenishment of the spectacle piggy bank. A separate story was the confrontation between San Jose and the famous defender Brent Burns. The famous bearded man was traded to the Carolinas in July after 11 seasons spent in the camp of the Sharks. Burns scored no points but ended the meeting with a positive utility score. “He has had a legendary career. It is not easy to play against those with whom you have been close for many years. You know everything in this arena – corridors, benches, all the little things. All this comes to mind, but it’s also a chance to leave memories of yourself, ”said Burns the head coach of the Hurricanes. Rod Brindamore.