Suspended, Dionisio misses Vitória against Altos

Vitória will have a new face in the technical area against Altos, in the game on Saturday (25), at 7 pm, at the Lindolfo Monteiro stadium, in Teresina, Piauí. With the resignation of Fabiano Soares after the defeat by 1×0 to Botafogo-SP, on Sunday night (19), a new professional will be ahead of the team in the 12th round of Série C do Brasileiro. Regardless of who it is, you can’t count on Dionisio. The midfielder received the third yellow card and is suspended. On the other hand, five players who were out of the game against Botafogo-SP will be available again. The German right-back, defender Mateus Moraes, midfielders Léo Gomes and João Pedro, and midfielder Eduardo served suspension. With 11 points, Vitória is in 15th place in the Serie C table. It may lose a position in the complement of the round, this Monday. For that, Floresta would need to win Volta Redonda, at home.