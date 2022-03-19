Sunday TV agenda: River – Boca, Central – Newell’s, Gymnastics – Students, PSG, Real Madrid – Barcelona, ​​Formula 1, Colapinto in Formula 3, tennis and Lions

In Argentina and abroad it will be a sports super Sunday. How to be aware of the screens from very early until late at night. soccer national continues the date of the classics by Professional League Cupwith its strongest proposal: River vs. Mouth. And they accompany two more than attractive and intense crosses: Central Rosary vs. Newell’s and Gymnastics vs. Students from La Plata.In foreign football, two matches attract the greatest interest: the superclásico Real Madrid vs. Barcelonafor the Spanish league, and the visit of Paris Saint-Germainalthough this time without Lionel Messito Monacofor that of France. motoring a strong weekend passes, which will crown with several points of interest: the inaugural race of the Formula 1Part of grand prize of Bahrain; that of Formula 3very early, with the participation of Franco Colapintoand of IndyCar in Texas.Charles Leclerc will start first at the Bahrain Grand Prix, with Ferrari.afp – AFPEl tennis has its thing, with the men’s and women’s finals of the Indian Wells Masters 1000. The basketball see in action gabriel deck, in Real Madrid vs. manresa, yeah Nicholas Laprovittola, in Barcelona vs. Gran Canaria, for the Spanish league. What’s more, Utah Jazz and New York Knicks They will be measured in the NBA. For their part, the lions will meet again India for the Pro League. And the Athletics offers his indoor world cup in Serbia.

