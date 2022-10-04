Stéfano Volp on thriller with LGBTs: “Stories I need to tell”

A young bisexual black journalist returns to his hometown in an attempt to investigate the death of his childhood best friend. There, he must face old fears and deal with deep pains he has tried to ignore for years. This is the plot of O Beijo do Rio, the fifth book by writer and screenwriter Stefano Volp, edited by Harper Collins. The thriller arrives right after Volp took Black Men (no) Choram to the top of the best sellers in the Literature and Fiction Tales category. First, O Beijo do Rio was launched in April, for 30 thousand subscribers, by the subscription club TAG-Inéditos and, in July, at the Bienal do Livro, in São Paulo, for the rest of the public. , and shows 4.9 out of 5 possible stars on the Amazon website, one of the main e-commerces for books in Brazil. The 32-year-old writer from Espírito Santo explains that the work was born out of an interest in debating masculinities in fiction. “Following the journey of a character whose vulnerabilities are exposed and fragmented in search of healing and answers is a great clue to self-knowledge. And most psychological thrillers work,” explains the author, who grew up reading thrillers and has an affinity for topics related to social causes, racism, LGBT+ people, mental health and social awareness.291227412_1162834254293876_8946471486724119509_n Stefano Volp BooksNew book is now on sale on the publisher’s website and on AmazonAdvertising by partner Metrópoles 1 Stefano Volp books 1Black men (don’t) cry was among the best sellers 0

“I write the stories I need to tell,” says Volp. “They appear to me regardless of gender, so I walk in each one. I want people to walk into a bookstore and bump into my books in different sections at the same time. My goal is to reach as many audiences as possible”, declares the author, who has books of short stories, young-adult literature, among others.

Founder of the publishing house Escureceu and Clube da Caixa Preta, a reading society that rescues classic stories written by black authors through Catarse, a crowdfunding platform, Volp defends popular literature and assesses gender discrimination. market place little prestige, or even belittle, books embraced by the mass public. I find it unfair and prejudiced. The feeling of enjoying a good moment of reading should not be conditioned by a literary canon. We need less elitist labels,” he analyzes.

