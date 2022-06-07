Sports agenda for Wednesday, June 8: schedules and TV of Boca and Racing in the Copa Argentina and the NBA finals

Cycling

Criterium Daphine – Stage 4 – 10:00 (ESPN 2/Star+)

Football

Nations League – Date 2 – Group 4 – Wales vs. Netherlands – 15:30 – (ESPN/Star+)Copa Argentina – Round of 16 – Boca vs. Ferro – 17:00 (TyC Sports)Copa Argentina – Round of 16 – Racing vs. Agropecuario – 19:50 (TyC Sports)Argentina Cup – Round of 16 – Vélez vs. Independent Rivadavia de Mendoza – 22:10 (TyC Sports)

Basketball

ACB League – Semifinals – Game 3 – Joventut vs. Barcelona – 16:00 (Fox Sports)NBA – Finals – Game 3 – Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors – 10:00 p.m. (ESPN/Star+)

Ice Hockey

NHL – Conference Finals – Game 4 – Avalanche vs. Oilers – 9:00 p.m. (ESPN/Star+)

Baseball

MLB – San Diego vs. New York Mets – 10:30 p.m. (ESPN 3/Star+)