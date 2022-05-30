Tuesday, May 31, 2022
HomeNewsSports agenda for Tuesday, May 31: schedules and TV for the Super...
News

Sports agenda for Tuesday, May 31: schedules and TV for the Super Tuesday of Roland Garros, women’s soccer and the final of the National Basketball League

By Omi
0

Tennis

Roland Garros – 1st round of the Tournament of Legends – Gabriela Sabatini and Gisela Dulko vs. Lindsay Davenport and Mary Joe Fernández – 06:00 (ESPN2/Star+)Roland Garros – Quarterfinals – Alexander Zverev vs. Carlos Alcaraz – 09:30 (ESPN2/Star+)Roland Garros – Quarterfinals – Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal – 3:45 p.m. (ESPN2/Star+)

Football

AFA women’s tournament – 13th date – Excursionistas vs. Spanish Sports – 15:00 (DeporTV/Youtube)

Basketball

National Basketball League – Final 1 – Quimsa vs. Institute – 21:00 (TyC Sports)

See also  Is Dan Walker[BBC Journalist] Getting Married Soon or Already Done it?
Previous articleiOS 16 will finally have Always-On Display
Next articleThe full of La Fonteta is not enough
Omi
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Cuopm News 2021