SPFW: Meninos Rei honors Africa and protests against racism in parade

The Bahian brand Meninos Rei paid tribute to Africa and protested against racism and the genocide of black people in this Thursday (2) parade at São Paulo Fashion Week N53. The parade, which is part of the Sankofa Project, opened the second night of the event. To the sound of Mariene de Castro, former BBB Jessilane Alves and biomedical Jaqueline Goes debuted on the catwalk wearing exclusive pieces from the brand, commanded by brothers Céu Rocha and Júnior. The collection alludes to the kings and queens of the continent. Journalist Maíra Azevedo, known as Tia Ma, and singer Aline Wirley also participated in the parade. In addition to the guest personalities, Meninos Rei completed its casting with models from Bahia who have already participated in Afro Fashion Day, by CORREIO, such as Alesí Falcão, Joice Simas, Santti and Willy Montenegro. “I was super happy with the invitation and I had never imagined myself on a catwalk. I always watched it, I thought it was the most incredible thing, but in my reality it was out of context”, said Jessi in an interview with E+. It was also the debut of biomedical doctor Jaqueline Goes, one of the first Brazilian professionals to sequence the RNA of SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes covid-19 – 48 hours after the first case in Brazil. The model created for Jaqueline has accessories that highlight the beauty of African origin. “Being seen as a reference for a black, northeastern and Bahian woman who occupies a place in the academic environment, but who also contemplates other aspects of life, such as dressing well, makes me very happy and I believe that the boys were able to capture this in I feel flattered and at the same time with a great responsibility in my hands”, comments the researcher.

