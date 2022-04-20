Spanish tennis protests against invitations to the Mutua Madrid Open



The invitations (wildcards) to the Mutua Madrid Open known this Friday have ignited the controversy in the spanish tenniswith a joint response from some of those affected who have seen themselves out of a tournament that is an opportunity to play a Masters 1000 at home to the detriment of others who had even given up the clay court season like AndyMurray.

pic.twitter.com/yUchGR9Mbo— Carlos Taberner (@Carlos_Taberner) April 20, 2022

The protest statement shared by, among others, the Valencians Charles Taberner and Pablo Andújar and Fernando Verdasco from Madrid, has found the support of other tennis players, such as the Spanish number one Paula Badosa. “Very sad to see things like this for Spanish tennis, when there is a lot of potential,” says Badosa.

Very sad to see things like this for Spanish tennis. When there is a lot of potential…

A year ago I entered the tournament for a WC and I did one of the best tournaments of my career. A tournament that I will never forget thanks to a WC.— Paula Badosa (@paulabadosa) April 20, 2022

The Madrid tournament has chosen as wildcards for the main draw Andy Murray, Carlos Gimeno, Lucas Pouille and Jack Draper for the men’s draw, and Naomi Osaka, Linda Fruhvirtova, Monica Puig, Marta Kostyuk and Quinwen Zheng for the women’s draw. For the preview, Alejandro Moro, Daniel Rincón, Daniel Mérida, Juncheng Shang, and Jessica Bouzas, Erika Andreeva, Alexandra Eala, Xiyu Wang, Fiona Ferro and Hailey Baptiste are also invited.