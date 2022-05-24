Spanish Hospital professionals are honored with angel wings on panel

In Nursing Week, celebrated from May 12th to 20th, the health heroes of the Spanish Hospital won a panel with painted angels’ wings, measuring 2.20 m X 1.50 m, which was fixed to the wall of a corridor on the 1st floor, as a backdrop for personal photos. “In the first year of operation of the Hospital, I was still the Nursing Coordinator and I had a dream in which we painted, on an open-air wall, a panel with angel wings for employees to take pictures. And they would appear grateful and happy, taking their pictures. At the time, because of the high demand for assistance and lack of a suitable place, we postponed the idea. Now, I decided to put it into practice, as a gift at Nursing Week and also as a form of thanks and recognition for all the team’s work. It was a success! I was surprised by the queues that formed to take the photos and the large number of publications on social networks. A sign of how much they liked it.” Who explains the origin and reason of the angelic panel, but of great motivational force and professional recognition, is the Operational Manager of the HE, the nurse Claudiana Pereira, responsible for the action.

(Disclosure/HE)

(Handout/HE) With all the necessary hygiene care, in a hospital care unit for Covid patients, as instructed by the SCIH – Hospital Infection Control Service, the panel, which is made of fabric, was coated with plastic to allow its disinfection. Health professionals had their work compared to those of guardian angels during the pandemic, and now they are immortalized in images that become part of each one’s history and will be told for generations to come. “When I saw my photo on the wing panel, I felt flooded with a sense of pride and gratitude from our class and all my colleagues who have been here with me these two years. And I would do it all over again, with all the risks, the abdications, sacrifices of my children and husband, losses and victories, sufferings and joys. Today, I am a much better human being. Life learning goes beyond nursing! Our spirits were motivated by this panel. And as long as health needs me, I will be available and motivated to work”, commented nurse Rebeca Nunes, Coordinator of the HE Infirmaries. Roquelina Uzêda, 54 years old, civil servant, was a patient at the Spanish Hospital in March 2021 for days, 12 of which she was intubated. Her gratitude for the HE team is such that she keeps in touch with some professionals to this day. And, since her hospitalization, she called them “my angels.” Some photos of “her angels” at panel were sent to her, who reacted with emotion and gratitude: “My speech has come true. You now have real wings. Well deserved! And you will forever be my angels, here on earth. ” For Claudiana Pereira, we cannot compare a professional with an angel. “But we can compare a health professional, as an instrument of God. We work to relieve pain and seek to bring peace to the hearts of the afflicted. So the wings symbolize very well what is divine, in the human. and human beings brothers also perform divine actions, bringing comfort and welcoming those in need”, she defined.