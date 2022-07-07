Spain beats Canada and will face Australia in the quarterfinals

A great basketball gave the Spanish team a resounding victory against Canada in the round of 16 (87-63) and the advance to the quarterfinals of the FIBA ​​Under-17 World Championshipin which the Fridayin the Carpena, with Australia. Spain is that group of kids that, from time to time, needs a stimulus to start calibrating, awakening the best combination game, after conceding an initial 8-0 that set off alarms. The warning did not last long and the boys of Javier Zamora they left the first quarter with a 14-18 lead that was seen and not seen, based on accurate counterattacks, very electric defense and attacks, the rebounding formula of Izan Almansa and Aday Mara and the external threats of Conrad Martinez and Lucas Langarita. Canada didn’t have time to reposition itself when those in red flew over the parquet (16-34, minute 15), liking their game and leaving details for the pavilion to enjoy, such as an ‘alley-oop’ finished by the giant Aday Mara then rounded off with a massive one-handed block to avoid Stephen Ossei’s mate. The third quarter had a slight improvement for the Canadian team, always led by Osezojie Baraka Okojie who went up to 17 points and Mikkel Tyne at 16, the only ones who were up to the great choral display of the Spanish. Far away on the scoreboard, Spain did not let their lead escape and opened the doors of scoring to players like Hugo González (12 points) or the match’s top finisher, an excellent Conrad Martínez (14 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists).

Up to six team players scored ten or more points: Conrad Martínez (14), Hugo González (14), Aday Mara (14), Izan Almansa (12), Lucas Hernández (10) and Sergio de Larrea (10). In addition to De Larrea, player of the Valencia B.C.shone another of the ‘taronja’, Lucas Mariwith nine points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and 18 PIR credits. David Barbera he scored a point in five minutes. In the quarterfinals he awaits the Australian team, which easily beat Lebanon, and will try to complicate the way for Spain this Friday at the Martín Carpena.

– Data sheet:

87 – Spain (18+30+18+21): De Larrea (10), Hugo González (14), Mari (9), Folgueiras (3), Almansa (12) -initial quintet- Aday Mara (14), Vicente (0) Langarita (10), Conrad (14), Vidarte (0), Barbera (1), Delicate (0).

63 – Canada (14+14+22+13): Osei (4), Milicevic (2), Pitt (6), Okojie (17), Ward (10) -starting five- Yeiy (2), Sharma (3), Nitu (0), Kossaras (1), Theodosiou ( 2), Tyne (16), Rioux (0).

Referees: Gatis Salins (Latvia), Jordan Reneu (USA), Daido Urushima (Japan).

Incidents: Round of 16 match of the U-17 World Cup played at the El Limón Pavilion in Alhaurín de la Torre (Málaga).