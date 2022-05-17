Sony pre-orders the new side covers for the PlayStation 5





We recently saw how Sony had registered a new model of the PlayStation 5 without external changes, a model that responds to internal changes related to the wireless connectivity of the console, which is good for the announcement that the company has made, since three new colors for the side covers of the console have been pre-ordered.

These caps arrive in colors called “Nova Pink”, “Starlight Blue”, and “Galactic Purple”, three colors that come to match the recently released controllers in the same colors, bringing the range of colors available for these caps to five, that we could already acquire in “Cosmic Red” and “Midnight Black” colors, as we see in the image below these lines.



In this way, we can add a little more color to our console without opting for third-party options, while potentially matching the colors of the new controllers, remember, not only do they come with new colors, but they also have mechanical improvements in the form of higher-rated springs on the triggers.

Each pair of these caps will be priced at $55 and will arrive in June.making it an accessory priced above what many would expect to pay for a pair of covers for their €399 console, reducing the perceived value of the console.

Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast. I’ve been messing around with computer components almost since I could walk. I started working at Geeknetic after winning a contest on their forum about writing hardware articles. Drift, mechanics and photography lover. Feel free to leave a comment on my articles if you have any questions.