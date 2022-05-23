Simm offers internship and job vacancies for this Tuesday (24); check out

The Municipal Labor Intermediation Service (Simm) offers 54 internship and job vacancies for this Tuesday (24), in Salvador. Candidates must access the website (click here) to schedule the appointment, starting at 5:30 pm. In case of visual impairment, candidates should contact (71) 3202-2005 for scheduling. The service is being carried out in a hybrid way, that is, in person and remotely, via WhatsApp – the choice is at the time of scheduling.

VACANCIES

Accounting assistant (internship)

Higher education studying Accounting Sciences from the 1st semester, without experience, availability to intern in shifts: morning / afternoon.

Matching scholarship + benefits

1 vacancy

baker’s helper

Completed high school, 3 months of experience.

Salary BRL 1,212.00 + benefits

1 Vacancy – zoned for residents of Simões Filho and region

Baker

Complete elementary school, 6 months of experience, essential to have time availability.

Salary BRL 1,374.00 + benefits

1 vacancy

sushiman

Completed high school, 6 months experience.

Salary to match + benefits

1 vacancy

salter

Completed high school, 6 months experience

Salary to match + benefits

1 vacancy

Vehicle Repair and Painter

Completed elementary school, 6 months of experience

Salary to match + benefits

1 vacancy

prevention tax

Completed high school, 6 months experience.

Salary BRL 1,212.00 + benefits

2 Vacancies – zoned for residents of the Suburbana region

tire repairman

Complete elementary school, 6 months of experience, essential knowledge of trailer tires, forklifts and wheel loaders

Salary to match + benefits

1 vacancy

Full/Senior Android Developer

Complete higher education in Information Technology or related areas, 6 months of experience

Salary to match + benefits

2 vacancies

web developer

Complete higher education in Information Technology or related areas, 6 months of experience

Salary to match + benefits

2 vacancies

Telemarketing Operator (exclusive vacancy for people with disabilities)

Complete high school, no experience, good diction and computer knowledge essential

Salary to match + benefits

40 vacancies

Marketing Coordinator

Completed higher education in Marketing, 6 months of experience, essential experience with digital and product marketing

Salary to match + benefits

1 vacancy