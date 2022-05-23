Simm offers internship and job vacancies for this Tuesday (24); check out

The Municipal Labor Intermediation Service (Simm) offers 54 internship and job vacancies for this Tuesday (24), in Salvador. Candidates must access the website (click here) to schedule the appointment, starting at 5:30 pm. In case of visual impairment, candidates should contact (71) 3202-2005 for scheduling. The service is being carried out in a hybrid way, that is, in person and remotely, via WhatsApp – the choice is at the time of scheduling.
VACANCIES
Accounting assistant (internship)
Higher education studying Accounting Sciences from the 1st semester, without experience, availability to intern in shifts: morning / afternoon.
Matching scholarship + benefits
1 vacancy
baker’s helper
Completed high school, 3 months of experience.
Salary BRL 1,212.00 + benefits
1 Vacancy – zoned for residents of Simões Filho and region
Baker
Complete elementary school, 6 months of experience, essential to have time availability.
Salary BRL 1,374.00 + benefits
1 vacancy
sushiman
Completed high school, 6 months experience.
Salary to match + benefits
1 vacancy
salter
Completed high school, 6 months experience
Salary to match + benefits
1 vacancy
Vehicle Repair and Painter
Completed elementary school, 6 months of experience
Salary to match + benefits
1 vacancy
prevention tax
Completed high school, 6 months experience.
Salary BRL 1,212.00 + benefits
2 Vacancies – zoned for residents of the Suburbana region
tire repairman
Complete elementary school, 6 months of experience, essential knowledge of trailer tires, forklifts and wheel loaders
Salary to match + benefits
1 vacancy
Full/Senior Android Developer
Complete higher education in Information Technology or related areas, 6 months of experience
Salary to match + benefits
2 vacancies
web developer
Complete higher education in Information Technology or related areas, 6 months of experience
Salary to match + benefits
2 vacancies
Telemarketing Operator (exclusive vacancy for people with disabilities)
Complete high school, no experience, good diction and computer knowledge essential
Salary to match + benefits
40 vacancies
Marketing Coordinator
Completed higher education in Marketing, 6 months of experience, essential experience with digital and product marketing
Salary to match + benefits
1 vacancy
