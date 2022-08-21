Sunday, August 21, 2022

Cuopm

Daily Cup of News

Silver for the Under-16 National Team in the European Championship in Macedonia with two players from Valencia BC

mohit August 21, 2022 at 6:44 AM in Sports - 2 Minutes

The Spain under-16 men’s team had to settle for European silver medal, after losing in the final against Lithuania (77-68) in Skopje. Despite the 31 points of Mario Saint-Supery, MVP of the tournamentthe Balts took advantage of their greater breadth of offensive resources to tip the balance. George Carot, a Valencia BC player, had a more complicated mission in the area than in the quarter and semifinal matches. In the end, he signed ten points, nine rebounds and a PIR of 15 in 21 minutes and a remarkable game. The other ‘taronja’ in the under-16 team, Nicholas Gomez, did not play. Spain could only get ahead during the first five minutes. From then on he was always in tow of a Lithuanian team that forged its gold in rebounding dominance (51/41) and in a better percentage in the triple. Laurence blankets, author of 26 points with a 100% accuracy in his four triples, showed signs of the shooting gene that has differentiated the Lithuanians from the rest of the rivals. Jorge Carot, in the semifinal match against the Lithuanians FIBA ​​At the break the advantage was 14 points for Lithuania (46-32, m. 20). Spain tried everything after the restart and, thanks to an increase in defensive intensity, won the last two sets. He even approached three shortly before the end (70-67, m. 37)… but Saint-Supery (Unicaja) from Malaga lacked help in scoring.

Victory for the girls against Germany and this Sunday clash against Lithuania

For its part, the U-16 women’s team continues with a firm step in group B of the European Championship of Matosinhos (Portugal). Spain leads the table after beat Germany this Saturday (66-32). The players of Valencia BC Awa Fam, Lucia Rivas and Mirembe Twehamye they scored ten, four and three points, respectively. Fam stood out with nine rebounds. Spain U16F is measured this Sunday at Lithuania at 9:45 p.m. (YouTube FIBA).

See also  The historic extaronja Rebeca Cotano ascends to the LF Endesa with the Hozono Global de Murcia

Related Posts

Sevilla does not start
August 20, 2022 at 6:43 AM
42 seconds
August 19, 2022 at 6:42 AM
They find the suspect of the triple crime of La Rondilla hanged in his cell
August 18, 2022 at 6:40 AM

mohit

I’m mohit, I am a professional blogger, Digital Marketer, and Certified Google Partner. I write about Business ,Tech News,Travel, Food Recipe, YouTube Trending Video and Health And Fitness here on cuopm

Learn More →

You May Have Missed!

6 Minutesbitcoin
Trading Software
Tesler App Review 2022: Why It Has Gained The Attention Of Investors?
August 11, 2022 at 11:45 AM
7 Minutesbitcoin
Trading Software
Biticodes Review 2022: Know The Reality! 
August 11, 2022 at 11:43 AM
7 Minutesbitcoin
Trading Software
Bitalpha Review 2022: Trading Instructions You Need To Know!
August 11, 2022 at 11:34 AM
6 Minutes
Trading Software
Crypto Boom Review 2022: Are You Playing It Safe? 
August 11, 2022 at 11:32 AM