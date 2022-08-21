Silver for the Under-16 National Team in the European Championship in Macedonia with two players from Valencia BC

The Spain under-16 men’s team had to settle for European silver medal, after losing in the final against Lithuania (77-68) in Skopje. Despite the 31 points of Mario Saint-Supery, MVP of the tournamentthe Balts took advantage of their greater breadth of offensive resources to tip the balance. George Carot, a Valencia BC player, had a more complicated mission in the area than in the quarter and semifinal matches. In the end, he signed ten points, nine rebounds and a PIR of 15 in 21 minutes and a remarkable game. The other ‘taronja’ in the under-16 team, Nicholas Gomez, did not play. Spain could only get ahead during the first five minutes. From then on he was always in tow of a Lithuanian team that forged its gold in rebounding dominance (51/41) and in a better percentage in the triple. Laurence blankets, author of 26 points with a 100% accuracy in his four triples, showed signs of the shooting gene that has differentiated the Lithuanians from the rest of the rivals. Jorge Carot, in the semifinal match against the Lithuanians FIBA ​​At the break the advantage was 14 points for Lithuania (46-32, m. 20). Spain tried everything after the restart and, thanks to an increase in defensive intensity, won the last two sets. He even approached three shortly before the end (70-67, m. 37)… but Saint-Supery (Unicaja) from Malaga lacked help in scoring.

Victory for the girls against Germany and this Sunday clash against Lithuania

For its part, the U-16 women’s team continues with a firm step in group B of the European Championship of Matosinhos (Portugal). Spain leads the table after beat Germany this Saturday (66-32). The players of Valencia BC Awa Fam, Lucia Rivas and Mirembe Twehamye they scored ten, four and three points, respectively. Fam stood out with nine rebounds. Spain U16F is measured this Sunday at Lithuania at 9:45 p.m. (YouTube FIBA).