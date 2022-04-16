Shooting in a shopping mall in the US: at least 12 injured



At least Ten people were shot and two others were injured. during a shooting on Saturday in a shopping center located in Columbiathe capital of South Carolina, USAauthorities said. According to Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, three people were arrested and authorities do not believe the Saturday afternoon shooting at the Columbiana Center was random. moment no reports of deaths, although two victims of the shooting are in critical condition. Local media reported a heavy presence of police and emergency personnel at the mall, located about 15 north of downtown Columbia. News footage on local television they showed that police had blocked an off-ramp from an adjacent highway. WIS-TV in Columbia said the shooting occurred inside the mall. Columbia Police Department he said in an initial tweet that his officers were responding to “shots fired at the Columbiana Center.”“We have confirmed that people were injured during the incident; are receiving medical attention. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time,” police said in a subsequent tweet.With information from Reuters and AP