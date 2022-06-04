Shein sweeps a body that costs 6 euros



Shein It has become one of the most successful online clothing stores in the world. Part of its success lies in its competitive prices and modern designs. It is about simple fashion, of not very high quality, designed almost to wear one season and throw away. Now the Chinese company is sweeping a black bodysuit with criss-cross straps.

The Shein body in question is sold for 6 euros. It is black in color and has cross straps on the sides that fit the figure. It is sold in black, white, burgundy, fuchsia pink, orange, electric blue, yellow and brown. In addition, Shein has it available in sizes ranging from XS to XL. Although, not all sizes are available in all colors. The price also varies depending on the color chosen. As explained by Shein on his website, it is a product that is made of 94% viscose and 6% elastane. Can be machine washed or professional dry cleaned. ANDFurthermore, the fabric is not see-through.

Shein has so far sold more than 10,000 units of this bodysuit. The curious thing is that the satisfaction of the buyers is maximum. It has a customer rating of 4.93 out of a maximum of 5 points. They also highlight that the sizing is as expected. The body that sweeps Shein Shein

Shein, an unprecedented success

Shein is a sports and fast fashion company founded in China in 2008. Its success lies in its competitive prices. It is a competitive firm that has been punctuated by numerous complaints from companies and designers who complain that Shein copies their designs. In one way or another, what is undeniable is that Shein is promoting a change in the paradigm of fashion buying: on the one hand, it flees from the physical store and, on the other, it offers thrown prices. It is a change in the business model similar to the one promoted by Zara in the 90s of the last century.